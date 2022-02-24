The wide gap between Suzlon's performance and investor enthusiasm

Wind power capacity additions in India are set to improve from unusually low volumes in FY20 and FY21. Yet, Suzlon Energy, which once boasted a large market share of 35-39 percent, may not be able to fully capture this recovery due to its weak financial condition. This is a risk investors should take note of, even as the stock regularly tops volume charts on the stock exchanges. As of December 2021, Suzlon has an order book of 920 megawatt (MW), lower than 1,298...