The Eastern Window: What next as India, China resist US pressure on Ukraine?

The Russia-Ukraine war has been raging for nearly a month now, causing heavy casualties and triggering a refugee crisis.

In their recent video talk, US President Joe Biden and Chinese leader Xi Jinping warned each other of dire consequences, although the conversation was couched in polite diplomatese. Biden said China should be ready for punishment if it continues to support Russia, while Xi said any US interference in Taiwan will result in a severe backlash from China. This has led to questions about whether China is thinking in terms of creating a separate bloc with Russia and what would...