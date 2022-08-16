English
    The Eastern Window: Spy ship latest Chinese gambit to tighten the noose around India 

    Sri Lanka’s decision to welcome a Chinese spy ship and engaging in a military exercise with a Pakistani naval vessel are signs that China is using the island nation to weave a noose around India

    Saibal Dasgupta
    August 16, 2022 / 09:21 AM IST
    This might be the first step towards building a military base about 450 km from Kanyakumari in India (Image: Reuters)

    As a Chinese spy ship gets ready to spend a week at Sri Lanka’s Hambantota port, the first question to ask is: what is China’s end game? There is a strong possibility of China claiming a “legal right” to use the port for its “survey and scientific expeditions”—a pretext for stationing spy equipment there. Sri Lanka had handed over the port to Chinese companies on a 99-year lease after it failed to settle a debt it incurred for building the...

