The Eastern Window | ‘Modi doctrine’ gives India an independent diplomatic status 

(Representative Image)

**** - The new foreign policy doctrine is based purely on national self-interest - India has been holding military exercises with the US and Russia, while negotiating the withdrawal of Chinese troops from the border - The difference is this form of non-alignment is that it is driven by need-of-the-hour motivations, without any ideological interest - The doctrine is aimed at enabling India to focus on economic development - Such a balancing act is not always easy International diplomacy is in turmoil since Russian troops...