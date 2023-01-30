English
    Startup Street: Startups no different from run-of-the-mill businesses  

    Startups have spurred innovation. But once the firm climbs onto the investment treadmill, it inevitably reaches a situation where it exists only to get to its next round 

    Chandu Nair
    January 30, 2023 / 09:15 AM IST
    Startup Street: Startups no different from run-of-the-mill businesses  

    Certain business practices in key areas leads one to believe that many startups still retain the old, traditional mercantile mindset

    Startups were supposed to be different from established corporates, in more ways than one. Not just because they are new enterprises that make new beginnings to start a new project or product, but also since they are considered more democratic, open, transparent, agile, efficient, better for consumers or employees, and overall, for society as a whole. Unfortunately, several incidents in the recent past on a host of diverse issues have caused a serious rethink on all this. Also Read: BharatPe filings reveal...

    Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers