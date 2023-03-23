English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsOpinion

    Start-up Street: When elephants dance with ponies

    It is critical for even large companies to engage with the start-up ecosystem to innovate, stay relevant, manage change and understand evolving market trends  

    Chandu Nair
    March 23, 2023 / 07:54 AM IST
    Start-up Street: When elephants dance with ponies

    In order to stay relevant and transform themselves, it is critical for even large companies to engage with the startup ecosystem (Representative Image)

    Be it a McKinsey survey in 2010 or Deloitte in 2015, it is the common refrain of over 80 percent of executives that innovation is critical for their business. Few (perhaps a quarter or thereabouts) are satisfied with their performance in innovations. More worryingly for large corporates, the average lifespan of companies listed in S&P 500 in the USA was 61 years in 1958; it is less than 18 years circa 2016 and McKinsey believes that by 2027, 75...

    • PRO Panorama

      Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Banking crisis: Will Powell pause?

      Mar 22, 2023 / 03:09 PM IST

      In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: India likely to maintain growth momentum, gold is back in the limelight, China'...

      Read Now

    To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

    Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

    View Plans

    Already a member? Sign in

    Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

    50% OFF

    What Do You Get

    • Ad free experience

      Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

    • Sharpest Opinions

      Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

    • +

      Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

    • Actionable Insights

      Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

    • Virtual Events

      Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

    • Newsletters

      Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

    View Offers

    Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers