Start-up Street: When elephants dance with ponies

In order to stay relevant and transform themselves, it is critical for even large companies to engage with the startup ecosystem (Representative Image)

Be it a McKinsey survey in 2010 or Deloitte in 2015, it is the common refrain of over 80 percent of executives that innovation is critical for their business. Few (perhaps a quarter or thereabouts) are satisfied with their performance in innovations. More worryingly for large corporates, the average lifespan of companies listed in S&P 500 in the USA was 61 years in 1958; it is less than 18 years circa 2016 and McKinsey believes that by 2027, 75...