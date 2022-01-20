While Start-up unicorns - especially in sectors like e-commerce and fintech - and also their initial public offerings (IPOs) hogged the headlines through 2021, the year-end analysis by Venture Intelligence shows that technology services companies (including IT Services and Business Process Outsourcing or BPO) accounted for a lion’s share of the larger Private Equity (PE) transactions struck during the year. Ashish Dhawan, Founder of leading home-grown private equity (PE) firm ChrysCapital, was asked at Venture Intelligence’s APEX conference in 2013 –...