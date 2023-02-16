Start-up Street: Founders with very low stakes can pose serious risks

In the growth-at-any-cost approach of many start-ups, founders end up diluting a large portion of equity in order to raise significant sums of money from investors/funds. (Representational image)

What is common between start-up companies such as Zepto, Zomato, Delhivery and Policybazaar? The founders own single-digit stakes in them! Both founders of Zepto, Aadit Palicha (co-founder & CEO) and Kaivalya Vohra (co-founder), together own a mere 2.5 per cent equity stake. Palicha has a 1.52 per cent stake and Vohra 1.26 per cent stake in the grocery delivery firm and these two wonder kids in their early twenties are the promoters. Their relatives, Kavit Palicha (13.7 per cent...