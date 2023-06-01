Start-up Street | Founders’ exit: causes and implications for startups

A founder’s departure can have a major impact on the start-up if it is not managed well

For a start-up the biggest assets are arguably the founders! Flip this, the biggest liability too can be its founders! It all depends on what kind of role the founders play, their value system and the culture they propagate. It is the founders who come with the vision for the company, lay down the direction and ensure that things happen, irrespective of whether it is a good day or a bad one. It can be a cataclysmic event when one...