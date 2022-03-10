Sebi’s Dish TV order is unreasonably harsh on individual directors

SEBI | Image: Shutterstock

Sebi’s recent order in the Dish TV matter shows quick action by the market regulator. It has noted the non-disclosure of voting results of the proceedings of the annual general meeting (AGM). It has analysed the legal issues raised and, giving a reasoned order in a short time, directed the company to disclose the results. The company then disclosed the results which showed that the shareholders have rejected important resolutions such as those on approval of accounts. However, what appears...