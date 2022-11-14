English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Live: China Rollback Of Covid Measures Aiding Metals?
    you are here: HomeNewsOpinion

    Riding the credit boom won’t be easy for PSU banks

    Public sector bank shares are in demand, rising by 28 percent in a month. Investors are betting they will ride the anticipated credit boom

    Aparna Iyer
    November 14, 2022 / 09:18 AM IST
    Riding the credit boom won’t be easy for PSU banks

    Public sector banks have to fix a raft of issues to plunge their feet into the current credit cycle.

    Highlights: PSU bank shares have risen by 28 percent as investors bet they will do well in times to come, with stronger balance sheets and learnings from past mistakes  But investors should also realise that much has changed in the past decade in the banking landscape Technology has seen fintechs make inroads and PSU bank technology remains behind the curve  The score on the liabilities front and even on risk management is not all that encouraging Crucially, not all PSU banks are the same and investors...

    • PRO Panorama

      Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | The inflation tanker’s beginning to turn

      Nov 11, 2022 / 02:08 PM IST

      In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: Overseas investments does not hedge against a weak rupee, cryptos heading for a burial, EV makers need to pay attention to safety, aviation sector in turbulence, and more

      Read Now

    To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

    Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

    View Plans

    Already a member? Sign in

    Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

    50% OFF

    What Do You Get

    • Ad free experience

      Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

    • Sharpest Opinions

      Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

    • +

      Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

    • Actionable Insights

      Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

    • Virtual Events

      Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

    • Newsletters

      Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

    View Offers

    Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers