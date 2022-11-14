Riding the credit boom won’t be easy for PSU banks

Public sector banks have to fix a raft of issues to plunge their feet into the current credit cycle.

Highlights: PSU bank shares have risen by 28 percent as investors bet they will do well in times to come, with stronger balance sheets and learnings from past mistakes But investors should also realise that much has changed in the past decade in the banking landscape Technology has seen fintechs make inroads and PSU bank technology remains behind the curve The score on the liabilities front and even on risk management is not all that encouraging Crucially, not all PSU banks are the same and investors...