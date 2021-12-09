Interview | RBI may consider raising interest rates in 2022: Keki Mistry, Vice-Chairman & CEO, HDFC

The Reserve Bank of India’s Monetary Policy Committee maintained its accommodative stance by keeping key rates unchanged. According to Keki Mistry, the central bank is aware that raising interest rates before economic recovery could hurt growth. In his 40 years in HDFC, Mistry has never seen interest rates on housing loans touching such a nadir. The vice-chairman and CEO of India’s premier housing finance company feels rates have bottomed out. However, the turn in the rate cycle may not happen...