More Federal Reserve officials see first interest rate rise in 2022

Sep 23, 2021 / 01:02 PM ISTAll Rights Reserved. FT and Financial Times are trademarks of the Financial Times Limited Not to be redistributed, copied or modified in any way.

Colby Smith and Kate Duguid in New York A growing number of Federal Reserve officials expect an interest rate increase next year as the US central bank charges ahead with a reduction of its massive stimulus programme that will probably be announced in November. Nine officials on the Federal Open Market Committee now expect a US rate increase next year, according to projections released on Wednesday, with the remaining nine pencilling in a later “lift off”. In June, just seven officials...