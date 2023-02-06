Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Will the MPC signal a pause? 

Dear Reader,

All eyes are on the Monetary Policy Committee meeting this week and the announcement on the policy rate on Wednesday. Markets across the world have heaved a sigh of relief as inflation has come down. The Bank of Canada has been the first among major central banks to announce a pause in rate hikes, saying it would prefer to wait and watch the impact monetary tightening has had on the economy. Other central bankers, including Fed chair Jerome Powell, have started to make dovish noises. The upshot: bond yields have fallen and stock markets have rebounded in global markets on hopes of an imminent end to the tightening cycle.

Of course, indications that the US labour market continues to be very strong, with unemployment at its lowest in half a century, have unnerved markets a bit, as they worry that the Fed may then be forced to raise rates further. A week ago, the Fed Funds futures expected the policy rate to plateau at 4.75-5 percent; now, the probabilities are skewed towards the policy rate topping off at a higher 5-5.25 percent.

Manas Chakravarty