MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Mirae
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • In Conversation With
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Upcoming Webinar:Make the Most of Stock Market Highs with CK Narayan - Watch live on 15th Sep, 4.00 pm. Register Here
you are here: HomeNewsOpinion

Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Volatility to the fore in taper times

In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: Questions on stimulus, Chinese stocks hit a US bump, Monsoon Watch, textiles’ Man Friday, Big Tech on notice, more eyeballs for Shemaroo and more

Ravi Ananthanarayanan
September 13, 2021 / 04:57 PM IST

Dear Reader,

The Panorama newsletter is sent to Moneycontrol Pro subscribers on market days. It offers easy access to stories published on Moneycontrol Pro and gives a little extra by setting out a context or an event or trend that investors should keep track of.

India’s stock markets are trading slightly weak at the start of the week, down by 0.3 percent at 12 pm. They are following in the footsteps of Asian markets, which in turn are taking cues from Friday’s decline in the US markets, where investors fretted at firm trends in inflation data.

Now, it’s a given that markets will be volatile till the timing and direction of the US Federal Reserve’s tapering of asset purchases are established.

The European Central Bank appears to have done a much better job of managing taper expectations, says this column in the Financial Times (free to read for Pro subscribers​).

Close

Related stories

“A series of manoeuvres have quietly shifted the euro’s central bank into a position where it can do what needs to be done with minimum controversy. The one-time sound and fury have been replaced by a natural, but contained and manageable, range of opinion,” it says. To know what it did and how that has made a difference, do read the piece.

The US and Europe are not the only regions pondering a withdrawal of ultra-loose monetary policy. Investors are watching the Reserve Bank of India too to see if it could turn into a hawk in the near future. Reports in recent weeks have been indicating that the economy is in much better shape. Recently, India’s CEA pointed to a V-shaped recovery taking hold. Others have made comforting noises, too. Also, the monsoon is getting back on track after a nasty dry spell in August – that’s what this week’s edition of Monsoon Watch concludes.

If all is going well and the recovery has taken root, is it time for the RBI to press the taper button, we ask in today’s edition. It’s a question that’s going to get louder as the months pass, unless another wave of COVID-19 stops the recovery in its tracks.

The government’s effort to support domestic manufacturing is opening up opportunities for Indian industry. The production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme for the textile industry has been announced and textile stocks are wearing a broad smile after the details were made known. We argue in this piece that the scheme is a much-needed shot in the arm for the industry, but the ball is now in the industry’s court, to invest and source orders so that it can meet the targets that come attached to the incentives.

Lastly, we bring you yet another Financial Times report, this one an exclusive on how China is breaking up Ant’s Alipay, and creating a separate app for the company’s profitable loans business.

The plan would also require Ant to turn over the user data that underpins its lending decisions to a new credit scoring joint venture which would be partly state-owned, according to two people familiar with the process, said the report.

This continues a series of actions by China’s government to curb the ambitions of its tech titans, a process that has acquired urgency after they began showing greater interest in listing in the US stock markets. In this week’s edition of the column, The Eastern Window, we examine the tensions facing investors in US-listed Chinese stocks and if there’s a solution for their predicament.

Do dive into these investment insights put together by our research team:

Happiest Minds – One year journey of happiness, more in store for investors?

Railway engineering stocks: Growth gets on to a stable track

Shemaroo Entertainment: An attractive bet on digital media play

What else are we reading today?

Chart of the Day: July IIP shows several industries still below July 2017 levels

Ford's exit, while inevitable, denies India access to its future auto technologies

Axis Value Fund NFO review: Will a differentiated style of investing pay off?

Moneycontrol Masterclass | Quick commerce is here to stay, but being empathetic to delivery partners is key

Saving for your child’s higher education abroad ? Here are 5 key factors to consider

Technical Picks: Piramal EnterprisesPidilite and Marico (These are published every trading day before the markets open)

Ravi Ananthanarayanan

Moneycontrol Pro​
Ravi Ananthanarayanan
Tags: #asset purchase #markets #MC Pro Panorama #Moneycontrol Pro Panorama #Newsletter #opinion #taper tantrum
first published: Sep 13, 2021 04:57 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | Know the taxation rules for interest earned on EPF contribution of over Rs 2.5 lakh

Simply Save | Know the taxation rules for interest earned on EPF contribution of over Rs 2.5 lakh

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.