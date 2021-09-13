Shemaroo Entertainment: An attractive bet on digital media play 

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Digital media seems to be the main driving force of Shemaroo — one of the leading players in the Indian media space — even as the company reported a 3.7 per cent sequential fall in net sales at Rs 74.8 crore during the first quarter of the current fiscal due to the Covid impact. The earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) fell 35.7 per cent to Rs 7.1 crore. Shemaroo has over 4000 titles, of which 1500 are...