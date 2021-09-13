MARKET NEWS

Beijing to break up Ant’s Alipay and force creation of separate loans app

The Chinese government is seen to end Big Tech’s monopoly power that comes from their control of data

Financial Times
©The Financial Times Limited 2020 Sep 13, 2021 / 01:41 PM IST
All Rights Reserved. FT and Financial Times are trademarks of the Financial Times Limited Not to be redistributed, copied or modified in any way.
THE LEGACY | Ma morphed Alibaba in to China's largest online retail market. He transformed how Chinese people shop and pay for things, especially through the now ubiquitous Alipay digital payment service. The Alibaba empire now spans well beyond online retail and payments to include cloud computing, digital media and entertainment. As he prepares to leave the company, Ma is among China's richest men with a net worth estimated by Forbes at $38.6 billion. (An Alipay logo is seen at a train station in Shanghai in February 2015; Reuters/Aly Song)

Sun Yu and Ryan McMorrow in Beijing Beijing wants to break up Alipay, the 1bn-plus-user superapp owned by Jack Ma’s Ant Group, and create a separate app for the company’s highly profitable loans business, in the most visible restructuring yet of the fintech giant. Chinese regulators have already ordered Ant to separate the back end of its two lending businesses, Huabei, which is similar to a traditional credit card, and Jiebei, which makes small unsecured loans, from the rest of its...

