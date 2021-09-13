Railway engineering stocks: Growth gets on to a stable track

PRCL’s original mandate was to invest in converting the metre gauge rail track to broad gauge and get its share of revenue from the freight moved on the line. The project is supposed to be handed back to Indian Railways in 2033. (Illustration Source: ShutterStock)

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Companies in the railway engineering space continue to do well, despite the pandemic-led stress in the industry. Backed by strong order book and government focus, companies have kept the pace of execution, delivering strong growth in revenues and earnings. Moreover, this momentum in execution will only increase in the coming quarter, considering that the impact of the lockdown restrictions is now easing. Thankfully, order inflows and order book continue to be supportive. (image) Improving pace of execution The companies we...