Manipur: When politics becomes the only game in town, ethnic rifts widen

The ethnic strife and insurgency also find fertile ground in the state because of its lack of development

The violence in Manipur has flared up again and the death toll is rising. More than a thousand firearms have been looted from the Manipur Police Training School and other police stations. The state administration seems to have completely collapsed. This small state in the north-east has a population of nearly 28 lakh, a literacy rate of 77 per cent and the highest unemployment rate (9 per cent) in the over-15 age group, which is more than double the national...