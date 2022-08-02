English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event:Glimpse the digital revolution underway in finance. Register Now
    you are here: HomeNewsOpinion

    India could surpass China as world’s biggest minerals buyer, says economist

    The real story of emergence and product mix, thinking about the energy stack and about minerals, does become India

    Financial Times
    ©The Financial Times Limited 2020 Aug 2, 2022 / 01:03 PM IST
    All Rights Reserved. FT and Financial Times are trademarks of the Financial Times Limited Not to be redistributed, copied or modified in any way.
    India could surpass China as world’s biggest minerals buyer, says economist

    Representataive Image

    Nic Fildes in Kalgoorlie Dambisa Moyo warns Beijing’s debt and population challenges will affect resources companies China’s “precarious” debt trajectory and its slowing population growth mean it could be eclipsed by India as the world’s most important buyer of minerals in a decade, according to Dambisa Moyo, the global investor and economist. Moyo, who was speaking at the Diggers & Dealers mining conference in Kalgoorlie in Western Australia, warned that China’s debt and demographic challenges would become “incredibly problematic over the next...

    • PRO Panorama

      Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | India’s growth is on a roll

      Aug 1, 2022 / 04:55 PM IST

      In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: TVS rerating overhang, HDFC Q1 blip, India’s balancing act at SCO, Nestle India’s growth balm, Yes Bank has its task cut out and more

      Read Now

    To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

    Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

    View Plans

    Already a member? Sign in

    Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

    50% OFF

    What Do You Get

    • Ad free experience

      Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

    • Sharpest Opinions

      Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

    • +

      Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

    • Actionable Insights

      Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

    • Virtual Events

      Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

    • Newsletters

      Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

    View Offers

    Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers