India could surpass China as world’s biggest minerals buyer, says economist

Representataive Image

Nic Fildes in Kalgoorlie Dambisa Moyo warns Beijing’s debt and population challenges will affect resources companies China’s “precarious” debt trajectory and its slowing population growth mean it could be eclipsed by India as the world’s most important buyer of minerals in a decade, according to Dambisa Moyo, the global investor and economist. Moyo, who was speaking at the Diggers & Dealers mining conference in Kalgoorlie in Western Australia, warned that China’s debt and demographic challenges would become “incredibly problematic over the next...