    IEA chief warns Europe to prepare for total shutdown of Russian gas exports

    Fatih Birol says governments should keep ageing nuclear plants open and take other contingency measures

    Financial Times
    ©The Financial Times Limited 2020 Jun 23, 2022 / 01:14 PM IST
    All Rights Reserved. FT and Financial Times are trademarks of the Financial Times Limited Not to be redistributed, copied or modified in any way.
    David Sheppard, Energy Editor The International Energy Agency has warned that Europe must prepare immediately for the complete severance of Russian gas exports this winter, urging governments to take measures to cut demand and keep ageing nuclear power stations open. Fatih Birol, the head of the IEA, said Russia’s decision to reduce gas supplies to European countries in the past week may be a precursor to further cuts as Moscow looks to gain “leverage” during its war with Ukraine. “Europe should be...

