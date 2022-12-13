English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Event alert! Options Conclave 3.0 - Global Trading Live Event from 20th-22nd Dec at just 4999 for PRO!
    you are here: HomeNewsOpinion

    Global economy enters new phase as pace of rate rises slows

    Inflationary pressures are easing, but monetary policymakers’ job is not done yet

    Financial Times
    ©The Financial Times Limited 2020 Dec 13, 2022 / 01:44 PM IST
    All Rights Reserved. FT and Financial Times are trademarks of the Financial Times Limited Not to be redistributed, copied or modified in any way.
    Global economy enters new phase as pace of rate rises slows

    Representative image.

    Chris Giles and Valentina Romei in London, Martin Arnold in Frankfurt and Colby Smith in Washington A further fall in US inflation on Tuesday and more modest rate rises by the world’s major central banks later in the week will set the tone for a fresh chapter for the global economy. Headline inflation data in most economies will continue to improve in the coming quarters as the soaring of costs for energy and food that took place over the course of...

    • PRO Panorama

      Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | To decouple or not to decouple, that is the question

      Dec 12, 2022 / 03:07 PM IST

      In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: US inches closer to China in high-tech space, investors losing interest in equities, reintroducing old pension scheme a retrograde step, private sector chief for LIC not a good idea, and more

      Read Now

    To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

    Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

    View Plans

    Already a member? Sign in

    Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

    50% OFF

    What Do You Get

    • Ad free experience

      Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

    • Sharpest Opinions

      Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

    • +

      Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

    • Actionable Insights

      Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

    • Virtual Events

      Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

    • Newsletters

      Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

    View Offers

    Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers