Full extent of slowdown in 2023 not priced in: Aurodeep Nandi, India economist, Nomura

Aurodeep Nandi, vice-president and India economist at Nomura.

As the world embraces a new year, Nomura — a global financial services group — strikes a bearish note on India’s growth outlook for the near term. Aurodeep Nandi, vice-president and India economist at Nomura, says India’s growth cycle has always been correlated to the global growth cycle. So, given expectations of a weak global macro environment, there could be challenges to growth, even with India’s fundamentals remaining strong. There could be even a “knock-on” effect on the capex cycle....