    Foreign trade policy — Breaking tradition, building hopes 

    Being open-ended, the new Foreign Trade Policy gives the government the headroom for a quick response to any adverse external shock 

    Abhijit Kumar Dutta
    April 03, 2023 / 09:12 AM IST
    The FTP 2023 has introduced some transformational measures such as the internationalisation of the rupee, a push for e-commerce exports, and an improvement in the ease of doing business through digital governance

