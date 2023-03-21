English
    Fed swap lines don’t impress markets that crave end of hikes 

    More than rethinking its rate hiking spree, the Fed’s real challenge is to make investors believe that the financial system can be patched up quicker than inflation  

    Aparna Iyer
    March 21, 2023 / 09:23 AM IST
    The US Fed and five other central banks arrange an enhanced dollar swap line as a liquidity backstop to instil confidence into markets. Swap lines calmed markets but failed to impress investors, reflected in weak Asian equity indices. Swap lines serve the single important purpose of unconditional liquidity flow across borders. But investors want rate hikes to end which is critical for bond yields to cool and investment portfolio losses to reduce. The Fed needs to convince markets that it can support the...

