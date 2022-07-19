European economy: Lagarde wrestles with an ‘impossible situation’

ECB President Christine Lagarde. (file image)

Martin Arnold in Frankfurt and Sam Fleming in Brussels The last time the European Central Bank raised interest rates in 2011 it was forced to reverse the move within months as the eurozone was plunged into a wrenching debt crisis. The market panic that followed only subsided after Mario Draghi, then head of the ECB, declared it would do “whatever it takes” to save the euro. Fears of a similar outcome are front of mind for many as current president Christine...