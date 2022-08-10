Europe can withstand a winter recession

Aug 10, 2022 / 12:02 PM ISTAll Rights Reserved. FT and Financial Times are trademarks of the Financial Times Limited Not to be redistributed, copied or modified in any way.

There is virtually no way to escape a Europe-wide recession, but it need be neither deep nor prolonged (Image: AFP)

Chris Giles Vladimir Putin must think the leaders of Europe were born yesterday. The Russian president has made it perfectly clear that he will use tight restrictions of natural gas supplies as an economic weapon in the coming winter, but European politicians and central bankers still talk of a Russian embargo as a mere possibility. There is virtually no way to escape a Europe-wide recession, but it need be neither deep nor prolonged. It is also Russia’s last economic card. So...