Economic thinking is at a crucial inflection point

Jun 13, 2022 / 12:42 PM ISTAll Rights Reserved. FT and Financial Times are trademarks of the Financial Times Limited Not to be redistributed, copied or modified in any way.

Representative image

Martin Sandbu Soaring energy prices have encouraged another form of inflation, this one rhetorical. Comparisons of our current challenges with the world’s economic and political struggles in the 1970s are now a dime a dozen. The comparisons are apt as far as they go. Oil prices quadrupled in 1973 and doubled again in 1979. While they have “only” about doubled in the last two years, European gas prices have jumped five to 10-fold since before the pandemic. Overall inflation is the...