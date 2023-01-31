English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023

    PARTNERS

    • Tata AIA Life Insurance
    • Hafele
    • Motilal Oswal
    • SMC Global Securities Limited
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    Budget 2023
    Budget 2023
    you are here: HomeNewsOpinion

    Economic Survey 2023: Risks to private capex cycle linger

    Past economic cycles have shown that a global slowdown can, with a lag perhaps, have a “knock-on” effect on the domestic capex cycle

    Vatsala Kamat
    January 31, 2023 / 06:06 PM IST
    Economic Survey 2023: Risks to private capex cycle linger

    Domestic interest rates are in an upward trend, which could slow the pace of capex and make corporates wary of borrowing. (Representative Image)

    Undoubtedly, the central government’s efforts to sustain capital expenditure (capex) and consumption demand during the pandemic-led challenges helped trigger the private capex cycle in the country. If a loose monetary policy helped fuel demand for goods, the capex on public infrastructure kept the wheels of production and supply moving. Chapter 9 of the Economic Survey 2022-23 states “Private Final Consumption Expenditure (PFCE) as a share of Gross Domestic Product in H1(first half) of FY23 was the highest among all half...

    • PRO Panorama

      Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Tech hiring hits the skids

      Jan 31, 2023 / 03:26 PM IST

      In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: Tribal vote key to elections in Tripura, retail traders have an uphill task, pe...

      Read Now

    To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

    Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

    View Plans

    Already a member? Sign in

    Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

    50% OFF

    What Do You Get

    • Ad free experience

      Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

    • Sharpest Opinions

      Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

    • +

      Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

    • Actionable Insights

      Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

    • Virtual Events

      Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

    • Newsletters

      Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

    View Offers

    Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers