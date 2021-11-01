D-Mart and Draupadi’s saree 

D-Mart’s financial track record has been outstanding.

Ever since D-Mart went public, the investorati has been fascinated with it. Of course, homemakers in Gujarat and Maharashtra had been fascinated by it for a lot longer. HDFC Bank is perhaps the only other company that has become sexy by being staid. In an environment where capital is abundant and companies are more than happy to burn money to keep growth engines firing, D-Mart has kept its spending in check and grown while remaining eminently profitable. In an environment...