MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Mirae
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • In Conversation With
  • India Inc On the Move
  • India Best Managed Companies
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
you are here: HomeNewsOpinion

D-Mart and Draupadi’s saree 

The only company, globally, that has been given anything close to the kind of deference D-Mart gets is Amazon

Nikhil Sonde
November 01, 2021 / 09:51 AM IST
D-Mart and Draupadi’s saree 

D-Mart’s financial track record has been outstanding.

Ever since D-Mart went public, the investorati has been fascinated with it. Of course, homemakers in Gujarat and Maharashtra had been fascinated by it for a lot longer. HDFC Bank is perhaps the only other company that has become sexy by being staid. In an environment where capital is abundant and companies are more than happy to burn money to keep growth engines firing, D-Mart has kept its spending in check and grown while remaining eminently profitable. In an environment...

  • PRO Panorama

    Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | What tilted the scales in Shaktikanta Das’ favour?

    Oct 29, 2021 / 03:40 PM IST

    In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: IRCTC maths, IndiGo aims big, the Weekly Tactical, Fino IPO, time for carbon tax and more

    Read Now

To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

View Plans

Already a member? Sign in

Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

50% OFF

What Do You Get

  • Ad free experience

    Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

  • Sharpest Opinions

    Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

  • +

    Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

  • Actionable Insights

    Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

  • Virtual Events

    Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

  • Newsletters

    Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

View Offers

Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers