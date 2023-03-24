Copper price to surge to record high this year, Trafigura forecasts

Mar 24, 2023 / 11:56 AM ISTAll Rights Reserved. FT and Financial Times are trademarks of the Financial Times Limited Not to be redistributed, copied or modified in any way.

Copper has been the best-performing industrial metal this year. (Source: ShutterStock/Representative)

Harry Dempsey in Lausanne Copper prices will surge to a record high this year as a rebound in Chinese demand risks depleting already low stockpiles, the world’s largest private metals trader has forecast. Global inventories of the metal used in everything from power cables and electric cars to buildings have dropped rapidly in recent weeks to their lowest seasonal level since 2008, leaving little buffer if demand in China continues to pace ahead. The benchmark three-month copper contract is trading at $9,000...