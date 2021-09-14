Coal India’s Goldilocks situation contingent on production ramp-up, price hikes

Representative image

Coal India, the country’s largest producer of coal, is having its day under the sun. Demand for coal is rising, sales in the open market (e-auction) are seeing better realisations, dues from customers are declining and the company is looking to raise prices. The prospect has sent the stock up 3 percent on Monday. The company’s annual general meeting is scheduled on Wednesday. The price hike, if approved and implemented, can help Coal India overcome cost pressures, protect its earnings...