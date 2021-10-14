China’s power problems expose a strategic weakness

(Representative image)

Keith Bradsher BEIJING — A bread company cannot get all the power it needs for its bakeries. A chemicals supplier for some of the world’s biggest paint producers announced production cuts. A port city changed electricity-rationing rules for manufacturers four times in a single day. China’s electricity shortage is rippling across factories and industries, testing the nation’s status as the world’s capital for reliable manufacturing. The shortage has prompted authorities to announce a national rush to mine and burn more coal,...