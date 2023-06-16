Chart of the Day: PSU banks show first sign of loan market share gain in FY23

Private sector banks continue grabbing market share.

Stealth privatisation of banking sector continues

This is a decade old story. Public sector banks have been losing business hand over fist to their private sector peers for the past ten years. They have lost market share in both loans and deposits. Chart one here shows how much the share of public sector banks has plummeted in the loan market. In 2012-13, public sector banks commanded 74 percent market share in loans which has come down to 56 percent in 2022-23. That is a massive loss of 18 percentage points in ten years. At the same time, private sector banks have increased their share to 39 percent now from 19 percent ten years ago. It is a logical conclusion that public sector lenders have lost business to their private peers.

But in FY23, public sector banks have gained market share in lending, after more than a decade. True, the increase in market share is small (less than one percentage point) and it cannot be construed as a change in the trend. Foreign banks and small finance banks were on the losing side in FY23. The loss in share for foreign banks was mainly due to Axis Bank’s purchase of Citibank’s retail business. Public sector banks managed to claw back some market share.

The main reason behind public sector banks losing market share in previous years has been the punishing bad loan cycle that marked this decade. Due to a deep erosion of capital, government owned lenders couldn’t lend to the economy and private sector banks happily stepped in to make good the demand for credit. That said, the banking system has healed and fortified its capital with public sector banks now showing healthy levels of capital. Even so, beyond State Bank of India, and Bank of Baroda, the performance of public sector lenders is still wanting. This is even more worrisome especially as these lenders have been offering competitive interest rates to corporates and even retail. Perhaps the increase in market share during FY23 is the first sign of public sector banks finally gaining business on the back of capital. It is critical now, more than earlier, that banks learn from their past mistakes and do due diligence in credit risk before lending.

Deposits: where small isn't beautiful

What about deposits?

While the popular perception is that public sector banks would win hands down in deposit accretion given the highest safety tag owing to sovereign backing, they have been losing business here too. Public sector lenders held 61 percent of deposits in 2022-23, far lower than the enviable 74 percent a decade ago. Unsurprisingly, private sector banks have been the one to eat into their market share. Private sector banks accounted for 33 percent of deposit mobilisation, a staggering 15 percentage point gain over ten years. That said, the market share losers in FY23 for deposits were mostly foreign banks and small finance banks. Here too, the degrowth among foreign banks is largely due to Citibank shutting down its retail operations and the business transferring to Axis Bank.

While public sector banks have been able to garner market share somewhat in lending, they have failed to do so in deposits. True, the overall deposit growth for the banking system has been wanting but private sector lenders have been able to report a growth faster than the industry. It is clear that safety isn’t the only consideration for depositors. Nominal interest rates and convenience of operations also move the needle in deposits. Here private sector banks win.

India’s banking system is getting more concentrated in a handful of large banks, be it private or public sector. For both deposits and loans, concentration of business is not good news for financial stability. Mid-sized and small banks need to up their game here and soon.