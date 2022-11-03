Chart of the Day | Goldilocks comes to India 

Representative image

Highlights Economic activity expands at a faster pace in October, say the PMI data PMI is seasonally adjusted data Employment increased in both manufacturing and services Despite good growth, inflationary pressures muted—a Goldilocks scenario No wonder the Indian markets have been so resilient The October print of the S&P Global Composite PMI (Purchasing Managers Index) for India came in at a strong 55.5, up from 55.1 in September, indicating that growth momentum in the private sector picked up during the month. The PMI press release...