    Chart of the Day: Global food inflation moderates further

    The FAO’s Food Price Index fell by 2.1 percent sequentially in March with cereals and edible oils driving it lower. India’s retail food basket too has seen prices moderate

    Moneycontrol Opinion
    April 10, 2023 / 11:33 AM IST
    What is heartening is that cereals played a key role, with a 5.6 percent sequential decline

    Global food inflation remains on the back foot, a sign that will cheer consumers and policymakers around the world, even though farmers may not be that happy. Even in India, the situation seems to be improving. The FAO Food Price Index fell by 2.1 percent sequentially and is now at a level last seen in July 2021. The YoY decline was a sharp 20.5 percent. (image) What is heartening is that cereals played a key role, with a 5.6 percent sequential...

