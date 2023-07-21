Chart of the Day: Forex loans signal a revival in the capex cycle

External commercial borrowings rising

(image) Commercial borrowings for capex is rising Often, Indian companies with significant international operations borrow from the global credit market and such borrowings have picked up in recent months after a lull. Foreign currency loans or external commercial borrowings in the first two months of FY24 were nearly ten times that in the April-June period of FY23, data from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) showed. Part of the reason could be the easing of interest rates in recent...