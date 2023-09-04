Chart of the Day: Falling fertiliser prices to lighten government subsidy bill

Fertiliser

The government is having the best of both worlds on some fronts. While the economy is expanding at a healthy pace ensuring revenue momentum, the deceleration in global commodity prices is sending fertiliser rates lower. This can reduce the fertiliser subsidy bill of the government, though much depends on the level of inventories in India. Consider the facts: prices of widely used urea more than halved in the June 2023 quarter (Q1 FY24). The downtrend trend continued in July with...