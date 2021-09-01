Central government finances now in better shape than before the pandemic

Data on central government finances for April-July this fiscal year show that the fiscal deficit has so far been Rs 3,21,143 crore, far below that of April-July 2020, when it was Rs 8,21,349 crore and well below the Rs5,47,605 crore figure in pre-pandemic April-July 2019. How did they manage this extraordinary feat? The accompanying charts 1 and 2 provide the answers. Simply put, while both tax and non-tax revenues are higher than in the corresponding period of 2019 and 2020,...