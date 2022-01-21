MARKET NEWS

Budget Chart of the Day | Will Budget crack the whip on corporate tax exemption regime?

A reduction in the corporate tax rate and a new scheme for manufacturing companies may lower the effective tax rate further. But the government also wants to cut exemptions in return

Moneycontrol Opinion
January 21, 2022 / 01:01 PM IST
Budget Chart of the Day | Will Budget crack the whip on corporate tax exemption regime?

The government took a benign approach to corporate taxation by slashing corporate taxes, announced in September 2019, in a bid to spur companies to invest in India. While it lowered the basic rate to 22 percent from 30 percent for all companies it announced a new low rate of 15 percent for new manufacturing companies. The pandemic’s onset has made it difficult for the government to assess the impact of these changes. But the government has wanted a tax regime...

