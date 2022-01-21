Budget Chart of the Day | Will Budget crack the whip on corporate tax exemption regime?

PC-Shutterstock.

The government took a benign approach to corporate taxation by slashing corporate taxes, announced in September 2019, in a bid to spur companies to invest in India. While it lowered the basic rate to 22 percent from 30 percent for all companies it announced a new low rate of 15 percent for new manufacturing companies. The pandemic’s onset has made it difficult for the government to assess the impact of these changes. But the government has wanted a tax regime...