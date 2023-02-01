English
    Budget & You Live : Real-Time Analysis Of All The FM's Big Announcements
    Budget 2023: Agriculture in climate change era just not getting the governmental spending it needs

    Budget 2023 fails to show the money for key policy imperatives like edible oil production and nudging farm sector and agri technologies towards a more-from-less approach

    Vivian Fernandes
    February 01, 2023 / 04:38 PM IST
    The government made a steep change in agricultural policy last year. It eased the regulations for genome-editing technologies and also approved the first genetically-modified (GM) food crop, GM mustard. (Representative image)

    Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman has made a few feel-good announcements on agriculture in the budget but has not backed her talk with money. Her announcements also do not tackle the pressing issues – climate change impact and the stretched dependence on edible oil imports.

    Mission-mode Sans Funds

    The government made a steep change in agricultural policy last year. It eased the regulations for genome-editing technologies and also approved the first genetically-modified (GM) food crop, GM mustard. Building on that, the Finance Minister could have announced a project in mission mode for enhancing the area under mustard.

