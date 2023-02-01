English
    Budget & You Live : Real-Time Analysis Of All The FM’s Big Announcements
    Budget 2023
    Budget 2023
    Budget 2023-24: What the Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said about Millets, now known as Shri Anna

    India is the global hub for millets, or 'shri anna', and is at the forefront of popularising millets, said Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. The world is gravitating towards the superfood, the magic grains that has been an ancient food grain in Asia and Africa.

    Moneycontrol Features
    February 01, 2023 / 01:43 PM IST
    Millet crop is ready to harvest. (Photo: Wikimedia Commons)

    

    The Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, in her Union Budget 2023 speech on Wednesday, said, "India is the global hub for millets, or shri anna. India is at the forefront of popularising millets."

