Auto retails rev up, but it’s a long haul to pre-COVID peak

June auto retails painted a positive picture of double-digit growth across all segments, when compared to a year ago and to June 2020. However, it is important to view the numbers in the context of the low base, given that June was impacted by Covid waves and lockdowns in the previous two years. In fact, retail sales for the month of June taken over a five-year period shows that auto sales have some miles to clock before touching the...
Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Economy is expanding, but…
Jul 5, 2022 / 05:22 PM IST
In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: Metal mettle, a high growth scrip, the missing lever in the bond market, India’s stretched market valuation, and moreRead Now
To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO
Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience
Already a member? Sign in
Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to
Ad free experience
Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode
Sharpest Opinions
Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts
+
Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist
Actionable Insights
Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls
Virtual Events
Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies
Newsletters
Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.
Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers