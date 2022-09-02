English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    UPCOMING WEBINAR : Register & watch Markets league at INR 2699 just for PRO! Get exciting offers too.
    you are here: HomeNewsOpinion

    Are our cities ready for the flexi work revolution? 

    If one had any doubts that flexi work and work-from-home are here to say, they were dispelled from the highest quarter in the land – the Prime Minister himself

    R Srinivasan
    September 02, 2022 / 08:59 AM IST
    Are our cities ready for the flexi work revolution? 

    Representative image

    Just like ‘long COVID’ – the prolonged persistence of symptoms and maladies long after one had cleared the actual infection---there appears to be a ‘long COVID’ effect impacting workplaces. If the “great resignation” was the immediate aftermath of the pandemic, when many Gen Z and millennial workers decided to simply quit rather than return to work, the latest buzzword in Gen Z worker bee circles is “quiet quitting”. Originating in Tik Tok, the term is now slowly beginning to infiltrate...

    • PRO Panorama

      Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Fed officials show markets the mirror

      Aug 19, 2022 / 05:15 PM IST

      In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: Axis Bank’s key pivot, climate action gets a reality check, Voltas goes for a trade-off, a trading formula for steady returns and more

      Read Now

    To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

    Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

    View Plans

    Already a member? Sign in

    Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

    50% OFF

    What Do You Get

    • Ad free experience

      Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

    • Sharpest Opinions

      Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

    • +

      Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

    • Actionable Insights

      Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

    • Virtual Events

      Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

    • Newsletters

      Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

    View Offers

    Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers