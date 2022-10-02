Among the other venues for the festival are the Rao Jodha Desert Rock Park, Jaswant Thada, and Veer Durga Das Memorial Park.

The 2022 acts include Sindhi sarangi master Lakha Khan, folk singers Sumitra Devi and Mohini Devi, sarangi player Dilshad Khan, singer Jasleen Kaur Monga, contemporary Indian artists Bawari Basanti and Harpreet Singh, and international artistes such as four-piece jazz and contemporary band Arifa, Israeli singer-songwriter Riff Cohen, Brazilian DJ Maga Bo, and Yurdal Tokcan, considered the finest oud player in the world today, besides the Manganiyars, of course.