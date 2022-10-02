English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    you are here: HomeNewsLuxury Lifestyle
    Jodhpur RIFF at Mehrangarh Fort. The 2022 festival is from October 6-10.

    Jodhpur RIFF returns after two years; Yuvaraj Singh opens up his Goa home, Casa Singh, to Airbnb guests; the Persian delicacy that has made its way to India; WOLF’s ode to Kashmiri mystic Lal Ded; luxury horseback safaris across the Saputara range with Jehan Numa, and the Great Indian Gin makes its debut.

    Deepali Nandwani

    Oct 02, 2022 04:14 PM IST
    Experiences
    Experiences

    Are you ready for the Jodhpur RIFF?

    After a break of two Covid-scarred years, the Rajasthan International Folk Festival (RIFF) is staging a comeback at its palatial venue in Mehrangarh Fort. The atmospheric fort, with sprawling views of Jodhpur, the blue city, and the heritage around, is a perfect venue for a genre-independent music festival (with Mick Jagger as its international patron), where Rajasthan’s Manganiyars also hold centre-stage with their sonorous voices.

    Among the other venues for the festival are the Rao Jodha Desert Rock Park, Jaswant Thada, and Veer Durga Das Memorial Park.

    The 2022 acts include Sindhi sarangi master Lakha Khan, folk singers Sumitra Devi and Mohini Devi, sarangi player Dilshad Khan, singer Jasleen Kaur Monga, contemporary Indian artists Bawari Basanti and Harpreet Singh, and international artistes such as four-piece jazz and contemporary band Arifa, Israeli singer-songwriter Riff Cohen, Brazilian DJ Maga Bo, and Yurdal Tokcan, considered the finest oud player in the world today, besides the Manganiyars, of course.

    endline
    Travel
    Travel

    Yuvraj Singh’s Casa Singh is the chic new Airbnb in Goa

    Yuvraj Singh has opened up his Goa home to Airbnb guests. The cricketer’s three-bedroom holiday home is all about the location: the hilltop villa offers 180-degree birds-eye views of the Arabian Sea lapping the shores below and expansive decks from which guests can luxuriate in that view.

    If you do decide to check in, don’t miss the personalised welcome note sharing Singh’s favourite hangout spots in Goa, and an excursion to the Divar Islands on an e-bike, riding past mangroves, fields, churches, temples, and homes.

    endline
    Food
    Food

    An Iranian dessert that is made for the winters ahead

    Popular Persian dessert Ranginak is essentially chickpea flour (besan) roundels stuffed with dates, walnuts and pounded spices. The delicacy derives most of its sweetness from the dates and traces its pedigree to the south of Iran, a region where date palms grow. Available from Bruijn.in, which uses Indian dates, gluten-free flour made from Indian chickpeas, and spices like nutmeg to make Ranginak here.

    The Great Indian Gin makes its debut

    The gin renaissance in India continues to gather steam. The newest to join the party is The Great Indian Gin (GiG) by the World of Brands. GiG is triple distilled for smoothness. The gin is infused with nine botanicals picked keeping in mind the Indian palate, resulting in an uncomplicated gin that makes for an easy, smooth drink.

    endline
    Art
    Art

    WOLF’s new show traces the life and times of 14th-century Kashmiri mystic Lal Ded

    Baro Market, Mumbai, is the venue for WOLF art studio’s project on Kashmiri mystic, Lal Ded, affectionately called Lalla in the Valley.

    Song to Self traces Lal Ded's journey across Kashmir as she travelled in search of divinity, and expressed herself through her vakhs, a series of instructions that teach us how to live on—and love—earth and the universe.

    The multimedia installations are made with scrap and found objects from Kashmir. “We travelled to Kashmir looking for Lal Ded, to hear her songs amidst the mighty deodars. We followed the sounds of nature, voicing her words as we walked amidst large open spaces. Objects and impressions from the travel have found their way into our artworks," they said.

    endline

    archives

    • MC Recommends: Haveli Dharampura’s nostalgia experience and Dayanita Singh’s photo-novel 'Let's See'
      Sep 24, 2022
      MC Recommends: Haveli Dharampura’s nostalgia experience and Dayanita Singh’s photo-novel 'Let's See'       This week on our curated list of all things luxury, whether in value or in experience: An immersion in nostalgia and culture at Haveli Dharampura; Dayanita Singh’s latest photo-novel; a new line of homegrown spirits; Roastery Coffee House’s beautiful new outlets; a must-play Metaverse game; and a pair of performance sneakers for running enthusiasts.
    • MC Recommends: Dior's Tutti Frutti tableware and Orhan Pamuk's 'Nights of Plague'
      Sep 17, 2022
      MC Recommends: Dior's Tutti Frutti tableware and Orhan Pamuk's 'Nights of Plague'       Luxurious things and experiences aren't always the most expensive. But they are, without an exception, exceptional. Each week, MC Recommends brings to you a selection of products and experiences that are a head-and-shoulders above the rest, and that satisfy this definition of luxury. This week in MC Recommends: Dior’s playful tableware collection with fruit motifs; The Den at Soneva Jani; Orhan Pamuk’s new novel; Atmosphere x Pollack New York’s innovative collab; Goa’s Paper Boat Collective; and rare photographs of Mexican art couple, Diego Rivera and Frida Kahlo.
    • MC Recommends: The newest Jaguar and iPhone in town
      Sep 10, 2022
      MC Recommends: The newest Jaguar and iPhone in town       On our radar this week: The Jaguar F-Type R-Dynamic Black, two stunning timepieces from Geneva Watch Days 2022, a sustainably distilled rum, a new French café in Ladakh, key Apple Far Out launches, and Annie Leibovitz’s bestselling portraits collection.
    LOAD MORE
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.