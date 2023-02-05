While BMW M3 borrows heavily from the 2022 M4 CS, it is lighter and faster when compared to a regular sedan. While it has the earlier version’s CSL’s 553 hp engine, its carbon hood, and sticky Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 tires, the new M3 CS is rear-wheel drive and is lighter by 125 kg. The chief change that puts the limited-edition M3 CS in a league of its own is its twin-turbo 3.0-litre engine which produces 40 horsepower more than the 503-hp version, and 70 more than the standard 473-hp M3.

At a colossal 543 horsepower, BMW claims the new M3 CS rockets from zero to 60 mph in 3.2 seconds. Power-adjustable heated seats are upholstered in Merino leather and combine black with Mugello red accents with distinctive contrast stitching. Manufacturing begins in March this year, but the bookings for this limited-edition beauty are already on.