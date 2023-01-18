Over at NESCO in Goregaon, you’ll find a different kind of artistic gathering, featuring tattoo, graffiti, music, digital art, dance and more. At Kula, hang out with tattoo artists like Sunny Bhanushali of Alien’s Tattoo, perhaps even get yourself a hand-poked tattoo from Madhya Pradesh’s Mangla Bai, move to Kiss Nuka’s DJ set, and check out emerging hip-hop stars like Wild Wild Women and TIENAS. 13-15 January

Don’t forget to book your tickets for Van Gogh 360°, the first ever van Gogh immersive art experience, which will be at the World Trade Centre starting January 20-February 3. Walk into a series of van Gogh’s most famous works, two-dimensional paintings that have been transformed into 360° experiences with the use of cutting-edge technology and animation. It’ll be spectacular in real life, and look great on the ’gram.