Many of us who love art and grew up in Mumbai of yore will always remain indebted to the late Kekoo Gandhy’s Chemould Gallery, which introduced us to the best of Indian modern artists and their art. Now, a new book, Citizen Gallery: The Gandhy’s of Chemould and the Birth of Modern Art in Bombay, unfolds this rich history to us through its pages. The book takes us back to the 1940s when Kekoo Gandhy set up his picture-framing store on Princess Street and had some of our best modern artists visit it for their framing needs. He gave them space and opportunity to meet buyers at his expansive sea-fronted home in Bandra and his store, before setting up Chemould Gallery within The Jehangir Art Gallery. The journey from then, to now, when Chemould moved to an expansive space near CST—earlier named Victoria Terminus Station—and rebranded as Chemould Prescott Road, is captured by author Jerry Pinto’s Citizen Gallery, a biography of the Gandhys and Chemould Art Gallery, now a byword in the art world.