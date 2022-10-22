Triple-distilled single malts are uncommon, but they are both intriguing and rewarding, so it makes perfect sense to get your hands on the recently released—reintroduced, in fact—Amrut Triparva, the only one of its kind in India. According to Amrut, the nose is salted caramel and coconut vanilla custard and you’ll encounter peach, plantain and orangey citrus on the palate. The finish evokes honey and plantain. The Triparva is priced at Rs 10,000, and will be available in Bangalore and Goa.