From the deck of the ship, the archipelago of Lakshadweep—300 nautical miles off Kerala, formed under the same undersea ridge as the one that produced the Maldives—looks like a beach destination that most Indian beach destinations are not. The waters are cerulean blue, the sand is white, there are only two hotels, there are no pubs or restaurants except for a little stall near the beach that sells sweet pancakes dunked in coconut milk, and the snorkelling and diving sites are pristine.